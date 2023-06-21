INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen steady after Fed remarks, eye RBI policy minutes

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be largely unchanged in the early session on Thursday, unmoved by remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, with the focus now on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's latest policy meeting.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.04-7.08% range after closing at 7.0676% in the previous session, a trader with a primary dealership said.

The Fed's remarks were not vastly different from their policy commentary, and U.S. yields have not reacted in a major way, the trader said, adding local bonds may also remain muted.

"Traders will now eye the RBI's commentary in the minutes."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he would not characterise the Fed's decision last week to hold interest rates steady as a "pause," and that a majority of policymakers see two more quarter-point rate increases as likely by the end of the year.

Powell said inflation pressures continue to run high and the process of bringing it back to 2% "has a long way to go".

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic became the first policymaker to suggest the U.S. central bank would need to wait at least past its July meeting to decide on further rate hikes.

Last week, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged but warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023. Still, many market participants expect the central bank to raise rates only once and stop the hiking cycle. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 70%. FEDWATCH

Back home, the minutes of RBI's June policy meeting will be released later in the day, wherein the central bank kept interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive time. It had, however, said retail inflation needed to move towards its 4% target.

Traders also await the central government's weekly debt auction due on Friday, wherein New Delhi will aim to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion).

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.2% at $76.95 per barrel, after rising 1.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.7382%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.6997% Friday ** RBI to release minutes of June monetary policy meeting

($1 = 81.9300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.