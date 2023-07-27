INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen rising before debt supply, US peers spike

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise in early session on Friday, after the previous session's jump, as traders await fresh supply in the form of weekly debt auction, while elevated U.S. yields also hurt sentiment.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.09%-7.15% range after ending the previous session at 7.1227%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"As we witnessed towards the second half yesterday, traders are now focused on local factors like supply as well as inflation and hence there was a strong upward move in yields, which should sustain even today," the trader said.

New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day and the auction includes 140 billion rupees of benchmark paper.

Traders also remained worried about a spike in inflation in the next couple of months, which could force the Reserve Bank of India to turn extra hawkish.

Nomura and IDFC First Bank expect July retail inflation to climb above the RBI's tolerance zone, while the former has also pushed back expectations of the first rate cut to 2024.

"While we have pushed out the timing of the first cut, we are increasing the quantum of cumulative cuts in this cycle to 100bp in CY2024," Nomura economist Sonal Varma said.

India's retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June, after easing in the previous four months.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields jumped on Thursday, with the 10-year yield threatening to cross the 4% mark, after a slew of robust data showed the world's largest economy is on a solid footing, raising expectations it may avoid recession despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening.

Earlier this week, the Fed raised interest rates by a widely expected 25 basis points (bps) and indicated another increase, but the market was not convinced by it. The odds of such a move are just 20%. FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 was down 0.5% at $83.80 per barrel, after rising 1.6% on Thursday

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.9862%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9056%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 330 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 330 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 1.50 trillion rupees

($1 = 82.1500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

