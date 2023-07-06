INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen rising as US 10-year yield tops 4%

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise in the early session on Friday as the 10-year U.S. yield crossed the 4% handle, while fresh supply via weekly debt auction is likely to hurt sentiment further.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.13%-7.18% range after ending the previous session at 7.1464%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"There is no respite from the relentless spike in U.S. yields, and there should be a fresh round of selloff in local bonds today, with benchmark testing fresh high levels," the trader said.

U.S. yields jumped on Thursday after labour market data further fuelled expectations the Federal Reserve will be aggressive in raising interest rates as it tries to rein in persistently high inflation down towards its 2% target rate.

Private payrolls jumped by 497,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment report showed, well above the 228,000 forecast and indicating the labour market remains resilient despite the Fed's efforts to slow the economy.

The report comes after the minutes of the Fed's June meeting reiterated that more rate hikes are coming. The Fed had raised rates by 500 basis points in 10 consecutive meetings from March 2022 to May 2023, before pausing in June. The odds of an increase in July have now risen to around 89%. FEDWATCH

The 10-year yield jumped to 4.08%, the highest in four months, while the two-year yield jumped to 5.12%, the highest in 16 years.

Traders now await debt supply as India plans to raise 390 billion rupees ($4.72 billion) through the sale of debt later in the day. This would be the first auction for this quarter laden with debt supply.

Market participants expect local bond yields to rise further in this quarter amid heavy debt supply and diminishing chances of an early rate cut.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 was little changed at $76.50 per barrel, after easing 0.2% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0451%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0101%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 390 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 390 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

** RBI to conduct 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 2 trillion rupees

($1 = 82.6979 Indian rupees)

