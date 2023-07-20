INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen marginally higher before debt supply

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend slightly higher in the early session on Friday, as traders brace for a fresh debt sale through the weekly auction, while an uptick in U.S. yields is also seen weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.07-7.11% range till the debt auction, after ending the previous session at 7.0827%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"As we have witnessed some caution over the last two days, there could be a similar marginal upmove in local yields, as traders will make way for fresh supply," the trader said. "Reversal in U.S. yields may also see some position cutting."

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes a new 14-year bond.

Heavy supply from the central and state governments in the current quarter is expected to put upwards pressure on bond yields, traders have said.

Bond yields, which have been easing in the last few sessions, rose in the last two days as traders turned cautious after the benchmark yield fell below the key technical level of 7.08%.

U.S. yields rose on Thursday, with the 10-year yield trading around the 3.85% mark, following new unemployment and manufacturing data that came in below forecasts, indicating that the economy was not weakening as feared earlier.

The initial jobless claims totalled 228,000 for the week ended July 15, a decline from the previous week and their lowest since mid-May.

Traders await guidance from the Federal Reserve at the end of its monetary policy, with the decision due on Wednesday. The odds of a 25-basis point hike stay around 96%, but that of another increase after that have receded. FEDWATCH

Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the 10-year benchmark bond yield to continue to trade in the range of 7.05%-7.20% in the near term.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 up 0.2% at $80.35 per barrel, after falling 0.2% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.84649%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8301% ** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 310 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 310 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

($1 = 82.0630 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

