INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen marginally higher before debt sale

MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be move a tad higher in the early session on Thursday as traders await a fresh supply of debt through the central government's weekly auction.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in the 7.16%-7.20% range till the debt sale, following its previous close at 7.1835%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"There was some position cutting yesterday and looking at the way U.S. yields have moved, we could see some selling pressure in duration today as well, but 7.20% on the benchmark should be protected," the trader said.

New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.97 billion) through a sale of bonds on Thursday as Indian markets will be shut on Friday for a public holiday.

The auction includes 160 billion rupees of the benchmark papers and will take the outstanding issuance to 1.85 trillion rupees. This will be the last weekly debt sale before the Union Budget announcement on Feb. 1.

The government is expected to reduce fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP to 5.30% from 5.90% in the current financial year, and will aim for gross borrowing of 15.60 trillion rupees, up from 15.43 trillion rupees in this fiscal, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields continued to move upwards on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield hovering close to the key level of 4.20% as investors demanded a higher risk premium after a strong reading of U.S. business activity before key data later this week and a Federal Reserve meeting next week.

Strong economic data recently has led to trimming of bets over the timing as well as pace of Fed rate cuts in 2024.

The odds of the first U.S. rate cut by March have eased to 42% from 56% on Jan. 17, while the probability of a 150 basis pointreduction in 2024 has dropped to 48% from 57%, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.2% higher at $80.20 per barrel, after rising 0.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.1685%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.3757%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 330 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 330 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

** RBI to conduct 15-day variable rate repo auction for 2.50 trillion rupees

($1 = 83.1280 Indian rupees)

