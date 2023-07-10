INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen marginally down as US peers ease

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be marginally lower in the early session on Tuesday, as U.S. yields ease after their concerns of a technical breakout are allayed for now.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.10%-7.15% range after ending the previous session at 7.1337%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"In yesterday's late trades, there was some recovery in bonds, and with 10-year U.S. yields easing to 4%, we could see some more buying momentum in local debt," the trader said.

U.S. yields eased on Tuesday and the inversion in a key part of the yield curve contracted as investors waited for inflation data, due on Wednesday, for further clues on whether price pressures are continuing to moderate.

The 10-year yield was around 4% on Tuesday, after hitting a high of 4.09% on Monday, while the two-year yield was at 4.87%. The inversion eased by nearly 20 basis points (bps) to 87 bps on Tuesday.

U.S. yields had jumped in the last few sessions after recent data, which suggested fears of an elongated recession were overblown, did little to change expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the month.

The Fed had paused its rate hike cycle in June, but the minutes released last week reiterated that it may raise rates by another 50 bps in 2023.

The odds of a 25-bps hike in July remain around 91%. FEDWATCH

Indian bond yields have also been inching higher, tracking the massive upward move in U.S. peers. However, brokerage CLSA expects the benchmark bond yield to settle at 7% for this financial year and sees a risk of a temporary selloff if the Fed hikes rates by another 50 bps.

Traders will also eye June's local inflation print, also due on Wednesday, for cues on the Reserve Bank of India's next monetary policy move.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 was up 0.3% at $77.95 per barrel, after easing 1% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.9978%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8618%

** Seven Indian states aim to raise 104 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) through the sale of bonds

($1 = 82.4970 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

