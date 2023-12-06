INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen lower as oil crash aids sentiment

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be marginally down in early trades on Thursday, as declining oil prices improved inflation outlook in the run-up to the central bank's monetary policy decision.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be between 7.23% and 7.27%, after ending the previous session at 7.2528%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"This is a meaningful fall in oil prices, and had it not been for the monetary policy, benchmark yield should have tested 7.20% levels," the trader said.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision is due on Friday, where the central bank is expected to hold rates at 6.50% for a fifth consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, oil prices plunged on Wednesday, as worries about global fuel demand mounted after U.S. data showed a larger-than-expected rise in gasoline stocks, while concerns over China's economic health and future fuel demand also weighed.

Falling oil prices bode well for inflation outlook for nations like India that are heavily dependent on imports of the commodity.

India's November retail inflation data is due next week, with the reading expected to rise above the central bank's upper tolerance ceiling of 6%, according to Barclays.

U.S. yields remained subdued, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR below 4.15% levels, as weaker economic data and softer inflation reading has led to bets that the Federal Reserve may start cutting rates in the first half of 2024.

The odds for a rate cut in March stand close to 61%, while that for May close to 87%. FEDWATCH

At home, traders expect the RBI's policy guidance to have a hawkish undertone, with focus on inflation and liquidity management.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.4% higher at $74.60 per barrel, after easing 3.8% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.1287%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.6054%

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.