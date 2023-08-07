INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen little changed, RBI decision key trigger

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in the early session on Tuesday, as market participants await the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due later in the week for further triggers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.17%-7.21% range after ending the previous session at 7.1981%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"There are more worries of a hawkish tilt to the central bank policy guidance, and hence we saw bonds giving up all its intraday gains, even after a 15-basis-point fall in 10-year U.S. Treasury," the trader added.

The RBI will hold its key interest rate at 6.50% through end-March 2024, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who pushed back their expectations for the first rate cut to the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter in a June survey.

Even as there are no concerns about a rate change, most market participants are fearing hawkish guidance, which is negating the possibility of any large fall in bond yields till the decision, traders said.

Deutsche Bank expects the RBI to maintain a hawkish pause on Thursday with no change in the "withdrawal of accommodation" stance for now. It, however, is not ruling out the possibility of a hike as the RBI has sometimes surprised in the past by going against the consensus view.

Inflation in Asia's third-largest economy snapped a four-month downward trend, climbing to 4.81% in June, and economists are forecasting readings for July and August to stay in the 6.5%-7.0% range, way above the RBI's upper tolerance limit.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield stayed around the 4.05% mark, with traders awaiting the July inflation print due on Thursday for cues on interest rate trajectory. The Federal Reserve has raised rates by 525 basis points since March 2022, while the odds of a September hike stand around 14%. FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 was little changed at $85.40 per barrel, after falling 1% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0602%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.7661%

** Five Indian states aim to raise 52.50 billion rupees ($633.77 million) through the sale of bonds

($1 = 82.8380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.