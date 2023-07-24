News & Insights

INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale

July 24, 2023 — 10:30 pm EDT

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend largely unchanged in the early session on Tuesday as traders await a fresh sale of debt from states, and on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.06%-7.10% range after ending the previous session at 7.0719%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Amid lack of strong triggers, benchmark bond yield could take cues from state bond auction. However, any strong movement in yields is unlikely," the trader said.

Later in the day, 11 states aim to raise 190 billion rupees ($2.32 billion) through bond sales.

"This quarter (July-September) is quite heavy on net supply and we might see some pressure on the belly of the curve, we think that the broad range of the benchmark 10-year bond yield will remain between 7% to 7.25%," said Puneet Pal, head-fixed income at PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Indian states plan to raise 2.37 trillion rupees through bond sales between July and September, while the federal government aims to raise 4.47 trillion rupees.

Market participants, however, are awaiting Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-policy commentary on Wednesday to gauge the future rate trajectory.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to pause its rate hike cycle after a final hike this week. The odds of a 25 basis points (bps) hike are now over 97% but that of another increase after that have receded. FEDWATCH

The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps in 10 consecutive meetings from March 2022 to May 2023, before pausing in June.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 was up 0.08% at $82.81 per barrel, after rising 2% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.8606%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8433%

** 11 Indian states aim to raise 190 billion rupees through the sale of bonds

($1 = 81.8050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

