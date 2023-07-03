INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen little changed before state debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 4 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged in the early session on Tuesday as traders await the fresh sale of debt from states for the fiscal second quarter.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.10%-7.14% range after ending the previous session at 7.1192%, the highest since April 28, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"There should be some consolidation in the 7.10%-7.15% zone and traders may remain cautious at the start of the quarter to wait and see if yields touch fresh highs," the trader said

Nine states aim to raise 162 billion rupees ($1.98 billion) through bond sales later in the day in a quarter that is laden with supply.

The yield spread between central government and state debt is set to widen, with investors seeking a premium on state bonds, traders told Reuters.

Market participants also expect central government bond yields to rise further due to heavy debt supply and diminishing chances of a rate cut before the first half of next year.

India plans to raise 4.47 trillion rupees ($54.49 billion) through bond sales between July and September, while states are aiming to raise 2.37 trillion rupees.

SBI Caps expects states to borrow around 2 trillion rupees, with overall gross issuance for the fiscal at around 9 trillion rupees, while it sees the benchmark yield touching 7.25% in the near term.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields remain elevated and close to key levels, a break of which could spur a sharp upside move, traders said.

The 10-year note was trading close to the crucial 3.85% mark, while the two-year yield, a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, is threatening to cross the 5% handle.

Strong U.S. data had increased the bets of further Federal Reserve rate hikes, with the odds of an increase in July surging to around 86%. FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 up 0.4% at $75.00 per barrel, after easing 0.3% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.8580%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9400%

** Nine Indian states aim to raise 162 billion rupees through the sale of bonds ($1 = 81.9070 Indian rupees)

