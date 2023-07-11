News & Insights

INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen little changed before key inflation data

July 11, 2023 — 10:45 pm EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged in the early session on Wednesday, as market participants await crucial U.S. and domestic retail inflation, due later in the day.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.08%-7.13% range after ending the previous session at 7.0935%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

The yield logged its biggest daily fall since May 16 on Tuesday and has eased seven basis points (bps) in the last two days.

"The market has already positioned for a surprise in U.S. inflation reading, and with benchmark close to the key technical level, we may see a rangebound trading session today," the trader said.

A Reuters poll of economist has pegged U.S. inflation for 12 months to June at 3.1%, down from the 4% reading in May. However, some market participants expect a softer reading, which could negate the possibility of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed had paused in June, but indicated two more raises in 2023. The odds of a 25-bps hike on July 26 remain around 89%. FEDWATCH

U.S. yields have been easing over the past two sessions, on bets that the Fed may stop its hiking cycle after the July rate hike. The 10-year yield was down 13 bps from its highs hit last week, while the two year-yield, a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, has declined 25 bps in same period.

The inversion in the key part of the yield curve has contracted to around 90 bps from over 100 bps last week.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation data likely snapped a four-month decline in June as food prices surged, according to a Reuters poll that predicted inflation rose 4.58% on-year in June, against 4.25% recorded in May.

Kotak Mahindra Bank expects heavy supply in July-September to keep the pressure on bonds intact, with the benchmark yield in the 7.15%-7.25% range, before drifting back towards 7.05%. KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 up 0.2% at $79.60 per barrel, after rising 2.2% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.9660%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8768%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees ($2.91 billion)

($1 = 82.3500 Indian rupees)

