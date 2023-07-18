INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen little changed as traders eye fresh cues

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be largely unchanged in the early session on Wednesday, after easing for the last two sessions, as traders await fresh triggers for further directional moves.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.05%-7.10% range after ending the previous session at 7.0566%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Bonds have already rallied and have factored in major positives, so for further rally from this point, we will need actual positive change, and till then bonds would be in a very narrow range," the trader said.

Bond yields have been easing recently, tracking sharp receiving in overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates amid strengthening bets of the U.S. Federal Reserve pausing its rate hike cycle after July.

The five-year OIS has slumped 25 basis points (bps) in the last six sessions, especially after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation print bolstered the argument against further rate hikes by the U.S Federal Reserve.

U.S. yields have also plunged during the same period, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR down by over 30 bps.

Markets will closely watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell's tone at the U.S. central bank's July 25-26 meeting, where a rate hike is already factored in, and commentary would be crucial.

The odds of a 25 bps hike in July remain around 92%, but that of another hike after that have come down sharply. FEDWATCH

"July should be the last hike in this cycle, notwithstanding the dot plot pencilling in one more hike," ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said in a note.

"The corollary of not going through with the last hike is that the Fed will be more gradual in cutting rates in CY24 given that the dot plot only estimates 3 or 4 cuts of 25 bps each next year."

Meanwhile, traders await fresh supply as New Delhi will raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) through sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 140 billion rupees of a new 14-year bond.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 up 0.2% at $78.70 per barrel, after falling 1.7% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.7989%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.7297%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees

($1 = 82.0900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

