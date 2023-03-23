INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen little changed as traders await fresh cues

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged in the early session on Friday, as traders await the April-September borrowing plan as well as the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to trade in a range between 7.33% and 7.37% after closing at 7.3480% on Thursday, a trader with a private bank said.

"With global moves done for the time being, action is expected to move to local markets and the next two weeks would see calendar as well as RBI policy, which will be crucial directional triggers," the trader said.

The Indian government's borrowing for April-September is likely to be between 55% and 58% of its gross annual borrowing target of 15.43 trillion rupees ($187.64 billion), government officials had told Reuters earlier this month.

The government is likely to meet central bank officials to discuss a plan on Monday, and the calendar is likely to be published next week.

Market participants expect the government bond yield curve to steepen in the new fiscal year, with longer-end yields rising due to heavy supply and the shorter-end falling amid the global repricing of rate hike bets, analysts said.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields fell slightly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it is possible that only one more rate hike may be needed this year to tame inflation. U.S. central bankers see the policy rate, now in the 4.75%-5.00% range, at 5.1% by the end of 2023.

The RBI's policy decision is due on April 6, and most market participants expect the central bank to go for one more 25 basis point (bps) hike before embarking on a prolonged pause.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 (bps) to 6.50% in the current financial year.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was down 0.8% at $75.30 per barrel after easing 1.01% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.4715% and the two-year note US2YT=RR was at 3.9765% ** RBI to conduct five-day variable rate repo auction for 750 billion rupees

($1 = 82.2340 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.