INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen little changed ahead of state debt sale

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be largely unchanged in early trading on Tuesday, as traders await fresh supply through a state debt auction.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be between 7.25% and 7.29%, after ending the previous session at 7.2699%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"The next major trigger would be the central bank's monetary policy decision on Friday, and till then, we are unlikely to see any major action, while demand for state bonds would be an interesting aspect for the day," the trader said.

Indian states aim to raise 151.32 billion rupees ($1.81 billion) through sale of bonds later in the day, and the quantum is lower than 263.50 billion rupees as per the planned calendar.

States have been exceeding their planned borrowing since the start of the quarter, which has led to wider spreads with government bond yields, and revision in gross borrowing expectations for the current financial year.

Indian states may gross borrow a record 9.2 trillion rupees in the current fiscal, against previous estimate of 8.5 trillion rupees, IDFC First Bank said in a note.

Underlying sentiment remains supported after a sharp fall in U.S. yields, amid optimism that the Federal Reserve will not hike rates any further, while bets of a pivot as early as March have gained strength.

The U.S. 10-year yield was hovering around the 4.25% mark in Asia hours, down over 75 basis points over the last month-and-a-half, with the probability of a rate cut in March at around 60%, and around 80% in May. FEDWATCH

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision is due on Friday and the central bank is expected to hold rates at 6.50% for a fifth consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

Oxford Economics expects the RBI will start cutting rates in April-June, as it believes the required conditions will be met by then.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.1% higher at $78.10 per barrel, after easing 1.1% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2568%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.6394%

** Ten states to raise 151.32 billion rupees via sale of bonds

($1 = 83.4060 Indian rupees)

