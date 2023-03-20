INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen little changed ahead of state debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged ahead of a sale of debt from states on Tuesday, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due on Wednesday remains a key driver for the markets.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to stay in the 7.32% to 7.37% band after closing at 7.3361% on Monday, its lowest level since Feb. 7, a trader with a private bank said.

"Globally, things have not moved much since yesterday, and hence focus will be on state debt sale," the trader said.

"However, the Fed policy decision and guidance hold the key for future course of yields."

Indian states aim to raise 391.21 billion rupees ($4.74 billion) through sale of bonds later in the day, and the quantum is highest in at least eight years, traders said. It is also more than scheduled for the third consecutive week.

Still, the bulk of the supply is in the above 10-year maturity bucket and may be absorbed by longer-term investors like insurance companies, provident funds and pension funds, traders added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. yields rose marginally on Monday, as the takeover of Credit Suisse and central bank steps to shore up liquidity helped allay investor concerns.

It also increased the odds of the Fed hiking rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 51%, with odds of a status quo at 49%. The bets of a hike had eased to 41% on Monday, after staying as high as 80% last week. FEDWATCH

On Sunday, UBS Group AG sealed a deal to buy Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion, while the Fed offered daily currency swaps to ensure banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the euro zone have the dollars needed to operate.

Markets feel a Fed pause could lead to a similar action by the Reserve Bank of India in April, after hiking repo rate by 250 bps to 6.50% this fiscal.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was down 0.7% at $73.25 per barrel after rising 1.1% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.4960% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 3.9805% ** Indian states to raise 391.21 billion rupees via bond sale

($1 = 82.5420 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

