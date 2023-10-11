INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen little changed ahead of inflation prints

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to remain largely unchanged in early session on Thursday as market participants await the release of the latest inflation data in India as well as the United States for more cues on interest rates.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to be in the 7.29%-7.34% range after ending at 7.3049% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"With oil and U.S. yields coming off and no visible sign of the central bank's open market sales, there is some recovery in bonds and focus would be on the twin inflation data that would be released after market hours today," the trader said.

Bond yields have eased in the past two trading sessions as value-buying emerged, especially after the benchmark bond yield hit a seven-month high of 7.40% on Monday.

Bond yields had risen for two straight sessions on Friday and Monday as the Reserve Bank of India announced its plans to conduct open market sales of bonds through auctions to absorb liquidity from the banking system.

The Indian central bank could sell around 500 billion rupees ($6.01 billion) of bonds under its plan, with the supply front-loaded in this quarter, treasury officials told Reuters.

The RBI sold bonds worth 84.90 billion rupees via screen-based operations in five weeks to Sept. 29 to drain additional liquidity.

India's retail inflation likely eased to 5.50% last month, within the RBI's tolerance band, on moderating food price rises and government subsidies that offset a surge in the cost of crude oil, a Reuters poll found.

The signalled interest rates would remain high until inflation was closer to the 4% target.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Brent crude contract was trading around $85 per barrel, not showing any impact from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, while the 10-year U.S. yield was around 4.55% levels.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.6% lower at $85.30 per barrel after easing 2.1% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.5747%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9927%

($1 = 83.1730 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

