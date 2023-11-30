INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen little changed ahead of debt supply

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trade largely unchanged in the early session on Friday as traders await a fresh supply of debt via the weekly auction.

India's 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be between 7.25% and 7.30% till the debt auction, after ending the previous session at 7.2803%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Growth data was a positive surprise but as far as bond markets are concerned, the focus should be on the supply and investor appetite, especially for the benchmark paper," the trader said.

New Delhi aims to raise 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, which includes 130 billion rupees of the benchmark note.

India's economy grew at a much faster pace than expected in the July-September quarter, helped by government spending and manufacturing, raising expectations that Asia's third-largest economy will outperform its own estimates for the full year.

The Indian economy expanded 7.6% in the September-quarter, faster than the 6.8% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the Reserve Bank of India's estimate of 6.5%.

Considering the much higher-than-expected July to September print and continued buoyancy in high-frequency indicators in the current quarter, Barclays has raised the fiscal 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 6.7% from 6.3% previously.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields were off their recent lows, with the 10-year yield rising back to 4.35% levels amid profit-booking.

Still, the 10-year U.S. yield eased 53 basis points in November, its biggest such fall in over 12 years, on bets that the Federal Reserve will not hike rates any further and will, in fact, start cutting rates in the first half of 2024.

The probability of a rate cut in March is close to 50%, and that in May is close to 80% FEDWATCH.

Separately, bond traders are awaiting a decision regarding the inclusion of Indian bonds in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate index after JPMorgan added the notes to its emerging market index in September.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 3.1% lower at $80.25 per barrel, after easing 0.3% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.3322%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.6761%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 300 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 300 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 500 billion rupees

