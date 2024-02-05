INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen higher, tracking US yields on falling rate cut bets

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to continue rising on Tuesday, tracking a similar move in U.S. Treasury yields as bets of near-term U.S. interest rate cuts continue to fade.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to hover in the 7.07%-7.12% range, a trader with a primary dealership said, following its previous close of 7.0937%.

"Though not of a similar magnitude, there would be another round of selling in local government bonds today, and if U.S. yields stay around these levels, 7.10% may act as a floor for benchmark till the monetary policy decision," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose on Monday as a recent spate of strong economic data, including the key non-farm payrolls, pushed back the timing for policy easing.

Additionally, comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stating that the Fed can be prudent in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate also led to trimming of bets for a May rate cut.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR rose above 4.15% on Monday and was last seen around 4.14% in Asia hours, while the inversion with the two-year yield - a closer indicator of interest rate expectations - rose above 30 basis points.

The odds for a Fed rate cut in March have dropped to around 15% from 66% last month, while the odds for a May cut have also declined to around 62% from 88% last week.

Still, underlying sentiment remains supportive as market looks forward to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on Thursday, wherein the central bank is expected to hold key interest rate steady, according to a Reuters poll.

The policy comes after a boost from the federal budget announcement last week, as India aims to reduce fiscal deficit to 5.1% of GDP, and gross borrow 14.13 trillion rupees ($170.20 billion) via bonds, below expectations.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.2% higher at $78.15 per barrel, after rising 0.9% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.1347%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.4430%

** Fourteen states to raise 267.10 billion rupees via sale of bonds

** RBI to conduct 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 750 billion rupees

($1 = 83.0180 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

