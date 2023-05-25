INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen higher before debt sale, US peers continue uptick

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to open higher on Friday as traders cut positions before debt sale, while constantly rising U.S. yields further hurt appetite.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 6.99% to 7.04% range till the debt auction, after closing at 7.0068% in the previous session.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.75 billion) through the sale of securities, which includes the liquid 14-year bond.

"With bond yield consolidating around the crucial 7% mark, Friday's auction would be key to judge investor appetite and whether the yields will sustain or move back upwards," the trader said.

U.S. yields continue their upward momentum on signs of persistent strength in the U.S. labour market, while talks over debt ceiling continue.

The number of Americans filing benefits rose moderately last week and the prior week's data was revised sharply lower, suggesting persistent labour market strength.

The still strong economy could keep inflation "sticky" and harder to lower to the central bank's 2% target, while recent hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials also put selling pressure on Treasuries.

This has pushed the odds of another 25-basis points rate hike on June 14 to 40%, from nearly 5% at the beginning of May. The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps since March 2022 to 5.00%-5.25%. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, the spread between the Indian and U.S. 10-year bond yields has dropped to its lowest level in nearly 14 years, but it cannot remain this low for too long and could reverse over the coming weeks, analysts said on Thursday.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.2% at $78.20 per barrel, after rising 2% previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.7496% and two-year note yield US2YT=RR at 4.4088%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 310 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 310 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

($1 = 82.7400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

