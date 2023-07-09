INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen higher as 10-year US yield near crucial level

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise marginally in the early session on Monday, with the 10-year U.S. yield trading near a crucial technical level, the break of which can lead to a sharp selloff.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.14%-7.18% range after ending the previous session at 7.1609%, its highest since April 20, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"There could be a slow and gradual move towards the next crucial level which is 7.20% this week, as all factors are pointing towards a bearish trend," the trader said.

U.S. yields remained elevated, with the 10-year yield trading around the key level of 4.08% as the latest data did little to change expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the month.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000 jobs in June, shy of 225,000 estimate of economists polled by Reuters and the smallest monthly gain in over two years. The unemployment rate slipped to 3.6% from 3.7% in May, indicating the labour market remains tight.

Still, the pace of jobs growth remains strong by historical standards further highlighting that the economy was nowhere near a long-forecasted recession.

The report comes after the minutes of the Fed's June meeting released last week reiterated that more rate hikes are coming. The odds of an increase in July remain around 89%. FEDWATCH

The market now awaits June retail inflation data for India and the United States to gauge the trajectory of future interest rate actions. Both data are due on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India maintained a status quo on policy rates in its previous two meetings but now aims to meet the 4% inflation target which has pushed back bets of rate cuts.

Capital Economics said that upside risks to inflation forecasts are building given the sharp rise in vegetable prices in July and El Niño related weather uncertainties, and sees a growing chance of a delayed start to policy easing.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 was down 0.3% at $78.25 per barrel, after rising 2.5% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0817%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9502%

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

