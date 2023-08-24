INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen higher ahead of debt sale

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trend higher in the early session on Friday, before the fresh supply of debt via weekly auction, while minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) latest policy meeting reiterated inflation concerns.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.19%-7.24% range after ending the previous session at 7.1963%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.99 billion) through the sale of bonds, and the auction includes 140 billion rupees of the new 10-year 7.18% 2033 bond, which will replace the existing benchmark bond in the coming days.

"Since there was nothing new in the minutes, traders will broadly focus on debt sale and the demand pattern," the trader said. "So the broader upside resistance will remain intact as major moves may happen only after the Federal Reserve comments."

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will closely monitor the factors impacting inflation and take necessary action, although it expects the recent spike in food prices to be short-lived, minutes of the latest MPC meeting showed.

"While the vegetable price shocks are expected to correct quickly with the arrival of fresh crops, there are risks to food and the overall inflation outlook," RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, wrote in the minutes of the MPC's August meeting released on Thursday.

India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July.

Barclays said the minutes broadly reflected the view that the current surge in prices was outside of the monetary policy ambit and hence did not warrant a response in the form of a hike.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields rose again, with the 10-year yield rising US10YT=RR to 4.25% ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech after market hours.

The odds of another rate hike by the Fed have risen to around 20%, although concerns over interest rates staying higher for a longer period persist. FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.4% higher at $83.70 per barrel, after rising 0.2% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2470%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0272%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 330 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 330 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 1 trillion rupees

($1 = 82.6240 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

