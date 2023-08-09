INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen flattish till RBI policy decision; guidance key

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in the early session on Thursday, as the market awaits the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision, wherein guidance stays a crucial trigger.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.15%-7.19% range till the policy decision, after ending the previous session at 7.1745%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"Market has already positioned itself for some hawkish commentary from the central bank, while rate action is largely ruled out for now," the trader said. "Any other liquidity tightening step could act as a major negative trigger that could lead to a selloff in bonds."

The central bank is expected to hold policy rates steady but could turn more hawkish as inflation in July is likely to have risen above its comfort band.

The RBI may look to tighten domestic rupee liquidity to quell inflationary pressures but will refrain from permanent cash withdrawal, several traders and analysts said. Reducing surplus liquidity, which could fuel inflation, could be one way of signalling a tougher stance.

Inflation in Asia's third-largest economy snapped a four-month downward trend in June, climbing to 4.81%. Retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40% in July on surging food prices, breaching the upper end of the RBI's 2%-6% tolerance band for the first time in five months, a Reuters poll showed.

However, Parul Mittal Sinha, head of financial markets, India and head – macro trading, South Asia at Standard Chartered expects the benchmark bond yield to have a limited upside and not cross 7.25% despite expected hawkish rhetoric from the RBI as price pressures are seen ebbing in coming months.

Meanwhile, New Delhi aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($3.98 billion) through a sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 140 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper. The new paper is unlikely to see a massive premium over the existing benchmark bond, traders said.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 was 0.2% lower at $87.35 per barrel, after rising 1.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0204%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8164%

** RBI's Monetary Policy Committee to announce interest rate decision

($1 = 82.8380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; editing by Eileen Soreng )

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.