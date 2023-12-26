INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen flattish on lack of cues

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trade largely unchanged on Wednesday, as traders await fresh triggers in the new calendar year.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in the 7.17%-7.20% range, after closing at 7.1819% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"Like yesterday, today is expected to be yet another slow day with sideways movement, and lack of any major trading volume," the trader said.

Indian government bond market trading volume slumped to its lowest level in two months on Tuesday, and is expected to be low on Wednesday and Thursday, traders said.

Meanwhile, India's monetary policy committee (MPC) will remain vigilant of inflation risks, with the overall policy outlook remaining clouded by volatile and uncertain food prices, members of the committee said in the minutes of the December policy.

The MPC kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% for the fifth consecutive meeting earlier in December. It had raised the repo rate by 250 basis points in the previous financial year to fight inflationary pressures.

Retail inflation rose to 5.55% in November, its fastest pace in three months, due to higher food prices, and economists are expecting an elevated reading for December as well.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields continue to remain lower with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR near the 3.90% mark in Asian hours, as traders bet on an aggressive rate easing cycle from the Federal Reserve in 2024.

Markets are pricing in an 82% probability of a Fed rate cut in March, and see a total of 150 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024. FEDWATCH

The Fed, at its monetary policy meeting earlier in the month, had hinted at easing of 75 bps in 2024.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.3% lower at $80.80 per barrel, after rising 2.5% in previous session

** The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.8799%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.2973%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees ($2.89 billion)

($1 = 83.1730 Indian rupees)

