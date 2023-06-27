INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen flat ahead of quarter-end

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to be unchanged in early session on Wednesday, ahead of a markets holiday and as the first quarter of the financial year nears its end.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.04%-7.08% range, after closing at 7.0611% in the previous session, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Like the previous two days, we are in for another range-bound trading session and traders are now eyeing the next quarter," the trader said.

Indian markets will remain shut on Thursday for Eid. The financial quarter will end on June 30.

Bond yields have traded in a thin range, with the benchmark yield moving precariously close to the strong technical support level of 7.08%.

Market sentiment soured after hawkish commentaries from the Indian and U.S. central banks, which have pushed back rate-easing hopes. Members of the India's rate-setting monetary policy committee appeared increasingly worried about inflation risks.

However, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said it expects any shift in stance by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would come in its October meeting at the earliest.

In June, the RBI kept its key lending rate steady for a second straight meeting, but signalled monetary conditions will remain tight for some time as it looks to hit its target of inflation at 4%.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested rates could go higher. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 74%. FEDWATCH

The spread between the two-year and 10-year U.S. yield stays around 100 basis points, with the shorter end, which is a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, remaining elevated.

Traders bracing for debt supply on Friday as New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes the benchmark note.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.1% at $72.35 per barrel, after dropping 2.6% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.7678%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.7637%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 320 billion rupees

($1 = 82.0220 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

