INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen easing, tracking drop in US peers

MUMBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to trend lower in early trade, tracking a drop in U.S. yields, after the Federal Reserve maintained status quo, while the commentary has led to a reduction in the chances of a rate hike next month.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield IN071833G=CC is expected to be in the 7.31%-7.37% range, after ending at 7.3599% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"Indian bond yields will not see a major move like the 10-year U.S. yield, but there should be some relief as the benchmark could have threatened to break the strong upside of 7.38%, had Treasury yields risen further," the trader said.

U.S. yieldsfell after the Fed meeting on Wednesday, with the two-year yield comfortably below the 5% mark, and the 10-year hugging the crucial 4.70% handle.

The Fedkept interest rates unchanged as policymakers struggled to determine whether financial conditions may be tight enough already to control inflation, or whether the economy still needs to be restrained.

"We are not confident that we haven't, we are not confident that we have" reached that sufficiently restrictive plateau, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters. "Inflation has been coming down, but it's still running well above our 2% target."

Even though the Fed remarks were largely inconclusive, the market has tapered down the probability of more rate hikes, with the odds of such a move in December easing to 15%, from around 25% before the meeting.

Meanwhile, traders now await a fresh supply of debt as New Delhi aims to sell 300 billion rupees ($3.60 billion) of bonds on Friday, including 100 billion rupees of a new 50-year paper.

India's maiden sale of ultra-long bonds will lower borrowing costs for the government as large insurance and pension funds are expected to scoop up the issue, fund managers and analysts told Reuters.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 1% at $85.45 per barrel after easing 3.2% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.7089%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.9374%

($1 = 83.2320 Indian rupees)

