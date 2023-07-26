INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen easing on bets Fed hiking cycle ending

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to track U.S peers lower early on Thursday on rising bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike a day before was its last for this cycle.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.06%-7.11% range after ending the previous session at 7.0965%, a trader with a state-run bank said.

"The Fed could not have explicitly guided that its rate hiking cycle is done, but for all practical purposes, market thinks there will not be any more hikes," the trader said.

U.S. yields dipped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a widely expected 25 basis points (bps) and indicated another increase, but the market was not convinced with it.

The hike has now set the benchmark overnight interest rate at 5.25%-5.50%, a level last seen just prior to the 2007 housing market crash. "The (Federal Open Market) Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy," the Fed said.

Even as the Fed hinted at another hike, DBS said the Fed cycle is all but over as far as nominal rates are concerned. There would have to be a dramatic rebound in consumption and prices for the Fed to hike further, which looks unlikely.

The U.S. rate futures market has placed the odds of another hike in September meeting are 21%, up from around 14% before latest Decision. FEDWATCH

Back home, focus would be on fresh supply of bonds on Friday, wherein New Delhi will aims to raise 330 billion rupees ($4.03 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes 140 billion rupees of benchmark paper.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India's policy decision by the second week of August could act as the next major directional trigger.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LOc1 was up 1% at $83.75 per barrel, after easing 0.9% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.8549%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.8287%

($1 = 81.9500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.