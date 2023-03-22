INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields seen easing as Fed signals only one more hike

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to dip in the early session on Thursday, tracking the move in U.S. yields after the Federal Reserve raised rates as expected, but hinted at only one more rate increase in the coming months.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC is expected to trade in a range of 7.31% to 7.37% after closing at 7.3495% on Tuesday, a trader with a private bank said. The local debt market was shut on Wednesday.

"The benchmark yield should open around 3-4 basis points lower. But then we may not see a further fall during the day as another rate hike from the Fed as well as the Reserve Bank of India stays on the cards," the trader said.

U.S. yields fell on Wednesday after the Fed raised rates by an expected 25 basis points (bps) and policymakers said they believed beating back inflation may require only one more rate hike this year.

U.S. central bankers see the policy rate, now in the 4.75%-5.00% range after, at 5.1% by the end of the year, according to the median estimate in the Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections.

Some market participants had believed that the Fed may pause given that the turmoil in the financial sector may have a broader economic impact.

But Fed Chair Jerome Powell said while the banking system stress has added uncertainty to the outlook, it is still possible the economy may not face a sharp downturn.

The odds of the Fed hiking rates by 25 bps in May now stand at 47%, with 53% expecting it to maintain status quo. FEDWATCH

While DBS Bank said the market is now pricing in about 70 bps of rate cuts (from the peak) by the end of the year and a cumulative 200 bps of cuts by the end of 2024, Capital Economics has grown more confident that the economy will fall into a recession soon and suspects the Fed will cut rates before long.

The focus will now shift to the RBI's policy decision on April 6, with bets that the central bank may opt for another rate hike after having raised rates by 250 bps this financial year.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 contract was down 1% at $75.95 per barrel after rising 1.8% previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR was at 3.4715% and the two-year note US2YT=RR at 3.9765%

** RBI to auction Treasury Bills worth 390 billion rupees ($4.73 billion) ($1 = 82.4120 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.