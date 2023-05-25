INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields rise tracking US peers, debt sale key

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Thursday, pushing the benchmark yield above the 7% handle, as U.S. Treasury yields continued their upward trajectory.

Bond yields also rose, as traders cut positions before a fresh supply of debt through the weekly auction on Friday. New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.75 billion) through the sale of securities, which includes the liquid 14-year bond.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0068% after closing at 6.9920% in the previous session.

"The 10-year bond yield below 7% looks tough to sustain for now," said A Prasanna, head of research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"Yields should trade slightly above the 7% mark, but we may not see any sharp upward move."

The spread between the Indian and U.S. 10-year bond yields dropped to its lowest level in nearly 14 years, but it cannot remain this low for too long and could reverse over the coming weeks, analysts said on Thursday.

The spread has shrunk to around 325 basis points (bps), levels last seen in August 2009.

U.S. yields rose as debt ceiling talks continued, with the 10-year U.S. yield extending its rise to 3.75%, a 35-bps move, over the last two weeks. The two-year yield, a closer indicator of interest rate expectations, jumped 50 bps during the same period and was at 4.42%.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's May meeting showed policymakers agreed on the case for further interest-rate tightening.

However, hawkish remarks in the last few days from Fed members have led to speculations that it may not be done with its rate-hike cycle.

This has pushed the odds of another 25-bps hike on June 14 to 35%, up from 28.1% on Tuesday and nearly 5% at the beginning of this month. The Fed has raised rates by 500 bps since March 2022 to 5.00%-5.25%. FEDWATCH

($1 = 82.7400 Indian rupees)

