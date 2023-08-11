INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields rise as debt auction adds to supply

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended higher on Friday after a weekly debt auction added to supply, while U.S. peers inched upwards.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.2021%, compared to 7.1524% in the previous session. The yield ended the week 1 basis point higher, after rising 3 bps last week.

"After U.S. inflation data, market is now factoring in higher-for-longer interest rate scenario," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice-president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

"Now that all key events (RBI policy, U.S. inflation data) are out of the way, the benchmark yield will see lacklustre movement till the next key trigger. It should range in 7.10%-7.25% band."

U.S. yields rose on Thursday after data showed that inflation rose only modestly in July, pushing back rate cut bets. The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was at 4.1016%.

U.S. headline and core consumer prices both rose by 0.2% in July for annual gains of 3.2% and 4.7%, respectively, with core inflation posting its smallest increase in nearly two years.

Meanwhile, New Delhi raised 330 billion rupees ($3.98 billion) through the sale of bonds which included 140 billion rupees of a new 10-year paper issued at 7.18%.

The new 10-year bond, which will replace the existing benchmark in the coming weeks, traded at a premium in the secondary market with yield easing below shorter tenor papers. It ended the day at 7.18%.

Market participants now await the domestic inflation data, due after market hours on Monday. India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40% in July on surging food prices as per a Reuters poll.

The Reserve Bank of India raised its inflation forecast for the quarter and the financial year on Thursday, which was largely in line with expectations.

However, Governor Shaktikanta Das said that past trends indicate that rising vegetable prices may see a significant correction after a few months.

($1 = 82.8170 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)

