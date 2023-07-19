INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields rise after recent fall, eye fresh cues

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose on Wednesday after their recent fall, as traders booked profits while waiting for fresh triggers.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0769% after ending the previous session at 7.0566%. It had eased six basis points (bps) in the last four sessions.

“With benchmark below 7.08%, traders will play the waiting game and not go heavily long,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

Bond yields dipped recently, tracking sharp receiving in overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates on strengthening bets of the U.S. Federal Reserve pausing its rate hike cycle after July.

The five-year OIS slumped, especially after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation print bolstered the argument against further Fed hikes.

U.S. yields also plunged during the same period, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR down by over 30 bps and trading below the crucial 3.80% handle.

The next major trigger would be the Fed's policy decision due on July 26. A 25 bps hike is already factored in, with the guidance provided by Chair Jerome Powell set to trigger a reaction.

The odds of a 25 bps hike in July remain around 92%, but that of another hike after that have come down sharply. FEDWATCH

Bonds are likely to rally in coming weeks, pulling the benchmark yield below 7% again if the Fed signals an end to its current tightening cycle next week, said Vikas Goel, managing director and chief executive officer at PNB Gilts.

"The hike next week should be final and maybe towards the end of 2023, the Fed could start cutting rates. We could see a retest of 6.95% on the 10-year benchmark," Goel said.

Back home, traders also eyed fresh supply as New Delhi will raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes 140 billion rupees of a new 14-year bond.

