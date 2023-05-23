INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields rise, 10-yr ends above 7% tracking US peers

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields tracked a rise in U.S. yields to end higher on Tuesday, following a dip in the previous session after the central bank's note withdrawal plan.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.0144%, after closing at 6.9864% in the previous session.

"The market has already reacted to the positives, and with a consistent rise in U.S. yields, there may be more reaction, and yields could see a further uptick," the treasury head at a state-run bank said.

U.S. yields rose on Monday, with the 10-year yield posting a seventh consecutive rise, as investors awaited the outcome of debt ceiling talks, while Federal Reserve officials continued to deliver hawkish comments.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said it was a "close call" on a hike or pause for June, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the central bank may still need to raise the rate by another half a percentage point this year.

The minutes of the Fed's May meeting are due on Wednesday, while the next policy decision is expected on June 14. Markets are currently placing the odds of another rate hike in June at under 20%. FEDWATCH

Indian bond yields have been trending lower in May as local retail inflation eased, while bets of higher dividend transfer from the Reserve Bank of India and hopes of improving liquidity after RBI's currency withdrawal move further aided sentiment.

"Initially, we were constructive on the longer end of the curve, but at 7% it now looks neutral in nature," said Akhil Mittal, fund manager at Tata Asset Management.

India's annual retail inflation eased to 4.7% in April from 5.66% the previous month, data showed earlier this month and the RBI said that the inflation momentum is turning out to be softer than anticipated.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)

