INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may track US peers higher, RBI minutes key

MUMBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields may open with a marginal uptick on Thursday, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, after the minutes of Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers were concerned about cutting interest rates prematurely.

The benchmark Indian 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to hover in the 7.04%-7.08% range, following its previous close of 7.0533%.

"The Fed minutes could act as a speed beaker to the momentum that was building up in local bonds, and we could see some marginal upside today, with the focus on the minutes of the Indian central bank," a trader said.

U.S. yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR staying above the crucial 4.30% mark, threatening to hit fresh three-month highs after the Fed minutes.

The bulk of policymakers at the Fed's January meeting said they needed "greater confidence" in falling inflation before considering cutting rates.

"Participants highlighted the uncertainty associated with how long a restrictive monetary policy stance would need to be maintained" to return inflation to the Fed's 2% target, the minutes showed.

The odds of a Fed rate cut in May have tapered to 30% from 85% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Indian bond yields eased over the last two sessions as strong foreign purchases, especially for longer-duration papers, triggered a rally in prices.

The focus will now shift to the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) February meeting, due after market hours on Thursday. The central bank had left its stance and rates unchanged and reiterated its commitment to meet its 4% inflation target on a sustainable basis.

India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.10% in January, from 5.69% in December and 5.55% in November.

Traders also remain focused on the central bank's liquidity management strategy as the system continues to be in deficit.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 little changed at $83.05 per barrel, after rising 0.8% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.3088%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.6596%

