INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may see slight uptick on hawkish Fed

MUMBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trade in a narrow range on Monday, with an upside bias in the early session, as their U.S. peers remain elevated after hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is likely to be in the 7.20%-7.24% range after ending the previous session at 7.2035%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

The yield eased for the first time last week, following four straight weeks of gains.

"The commentary was tilting to the hawkish side. But since U.S. yields have not reacted much and now shown fresh highs, local yields may also remain well-behaved," the trader said.

U.S. yields stayed elevated, with the 10-year yield US10YT=RR remaining above the crucial 4.25% mark, after Powell said on Friday that the Fed may need to raise interest rates further to cool still-too-high inflation.

"We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective," he said.

Even though the odds of another Fed rate hike in September have continued to remain around 20%, the bets for rate cuts are getting pushed back. The Fed has raised rates by 525 bps since March 2022. FEDWATCH

Capital Economics said it is no longer very confident in the idea that the U.S. economy will fall into recession over the coming quarters and most conditions are already in place for core inflation to return to the Fed's 2% target.

Back home, traders will keep an eye on the local inflation trajectory as well as evolving liquidity conditions which will act as major cues. India's retail inflation spiked to a 15-month high of 7.44% in July from 4.87% in June.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.1% lower at $84.40 per barrel, after rising 1.3% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2453%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0889%

