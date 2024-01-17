INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may rise tracking US peers, RBI chief comments weigh

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise marginally in early session on Thursday, tracking a spike in U.S. peers, and after comments from Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted the need for a persistent fall in inflation before any rate action.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in the 7.15%-7.20% range, following its previous close at 7.1642%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"The bullish bets after weak core inflation data are now moving out and after yesterday's commentary from the RBI governor and rise in Treasury yields, we could see some more selling pressure today," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose on Wednesday, reversing the recent bullish tone, after an unexpected rise in UK inflation in December and stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales strengthened the case that interest rate cuts will not be as aggressive as estimated.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR hit a five-week high of 4.13%, while the two-year yield US2YT=RR, a close indicator of interest rate expectations, led an upward move in the yield curve.

Traders have now trimmed the odds of a first Fed rate cut by March to 53.8%, down from 63.1% on Tuesday, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Local bond yields eased earlier in the week after India's core inflation declined in December, raising expectations that inflationary pressures may ease, with some economists even betting that the central bank may change its policy stance to 'neutral' in February.

However, Das said the monetary policy in India must remain actively disinflationary despite the recent sharp fall in core inflation.

"When inflation is still above 5.5%, rather close to 6%, our monetary policy has to remain actively disinflationary and it would be too premature to talk in terms of a pivot in our monetary policy," Das said in an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Das expects January inflation to moderate but unless inflation reaches 4% on a durable basis, the bank cannot think of changing policy focus.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.1% higher at $77.95 per barrel, after easing 0.5% in the previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0828%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.3270%

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

