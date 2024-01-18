INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may rise tracking US peers, debt supply weighs

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise marginally in early session on Friday, with U.S. peers continuing their upward momentum, while a fresh supply of debt through central government debt auction will also lead to caution.

New Delhi aims to raise 350 billion rupees ($4.21 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes a 30-year green bond.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in the 7.15%-7.20% range, following its previous close at 7.1774%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"U.S. yields are inching higher in every session as rate cut bets keep getting toned down and that could also see some correction in local bond yields, while demand for the auction could also determine the direction for the next few days," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose after data on Thursday showed job growth remained solid, which strengthened the argument of central bank officials in recent days that they will not rush to lower interest rates.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since late 2022 and this pushed the 10-year yield US10YT=RR to above 4.15% for the first time since Dec. 13, with the yield up more than 20 basis points this week.

Traders have now trimmed the odds of a first Fed rate cut by March to 53%, down from 73% last week, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool.

The move in U.S. yields came after comments from a Federal Reserve Governor cautioning about inflation staying lower, before embarking on a rate easing cycle.

Back home, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the monetary policy in India must remain actively disinflationary despite the recent sharp fall in core inflation.

"When inflation is still above 5.5%, rather close to 6%, our monetary policy has to remain actively disinflationary and it would be too premature to talk in terms of a pivot in our monetary policy," Das said in an interview with Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.3% lower at $78.90 per barrel, after rising 1.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.1670%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.3694%

** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 350 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 350 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

** RBI to conduct 3-day variable rate repo auction for 500 billion rupees

($1 = 83.1370 Indian rupees)

