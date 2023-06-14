INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may rise slightly as Fed hints at more hikes

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise marginally in early session on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged as expected, but hinted at two more rate hikes in the next six months.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 6.99%-7.04% range after closing at 7.0069% in the previous session, a trader with a primary dealership said.

U.S. yields have not reacted much and hence, any major reaction is unlikely in local bonds as well, the trader said.

"The bias would be for a rising yield scenario, and focus will shift to Friday's debt auction."

The Fed on Wednesday signalled in new projections that borrowing costs may still need to rise, as the U.S. central bank reacted to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation. Policymakers see two more 25-basis-point hikes this year.

However, some analysts said the central bank might not implement a second rate hike.

"The Fed will push ahead with another 25 basis points hike in July, but weaker activity and employment, together with more encouraging signs that core inflation is moderating, will ultimately persuade the Fed that it does not need a final hike in September," analysts at brokerage Capital Economics said.

This was the first pause by the U.S. central bank after hiking rates by an aggregate of 500 basis points since March 2022.

Fed officials now expect funds rate to top out at 5.6% this year, up from the 5.1% in March projections, while nine of 18 officials see rate moving up another half of a percentage point beyond the current 5.00%-5.25% range, while three others feel it needs to go even higher.

The odds of a rate hike by the Fed in July stand at over 65%. FEDWATCH

Meanwhile, New Delhi will raise 330 billion rupees ($4.02 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The auction includes 140 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.1% at $73.15 per barrel, after falling 1.5% previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.8056%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.7134%

($1 = 82.1230 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.