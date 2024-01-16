INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may rise mirroring US Treasuries

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise marginally in early trading on Wednesday, tracking a spike in U.S. peers as central bankers pushed back expectations of early rate cuts.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to move in the 7.14%-7.19% range, following its previous close at 7.1460%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"There could be some selling pressure initially, as bonds will react to Treasuries, and with the (U.S.) 10-year yield remaining above the crucial 4%, the local benchmark yield may not be able to sustain below 7.15%," the trader said.

U.S. bond yields ended higher on Tuesday, reversing the recent bullish tone after central bankers in Europe and the United States pushed back against market expectations of imminent interest rate cuts.

The U.S. is "within striking distance" of the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation goal, but the central bank should not rush towards cuts in its benchmark interest rate until it is clear lower inflation will be sustained, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday.

Waller's comments are crucial as his views in November had led to rising bets of a policy pivot from the Fed.

The 10-year U.S. yield US10YT=RR jumped to 4.08% on Tuesday and stayed around 4.05% mark in Asian hours on Wednesday. The comments have led to a paring down of bets of rate cuts in March, with odds at around 67%, down from 81% on Friday, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Bond yields eased earlier in the week, after India's core inflation declined in December, amid bets of easing inflationary pressures.

A sustained fall in core inflation could prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ease its policy stance to 'neutral' as early as next month, economists said.

The RBI has held rates steady since April 2023, after raising it by 250 basis points in the previous financial year to battle high inflation.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.6% lower at $77.85 per barrel, after rising 0.2% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0448%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.2090%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 270 billion rupees ($3.25 billion)

($1 = 83.0660 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

