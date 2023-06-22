INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may rise before debt supply, RBI's inflation resolve to hurt

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to rise marginally on Friday before fresh supply through a weekly debt auction, while the Reserve Bank of India's commitment to reach a 4% inflation target could also weigh on buying sentiment.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 7.05%-7.10% range after closing at 7.0871% in the previous session, a trader with a primary dealership said.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) through a sale of bonds later in the day, and the auction includes the liquid 14-year bond, which jumped to its highest level in seven weeks on Thursday.

We should see some selling at the open today, but major action could be after the cutoffs, the trader said.

India's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) members appeared increasingly divergent in their views on the future course of rate hikes, with some external members arguing that further tightening could hamper the economic recovery, the minutes of their latest meeting showed on Thursday.

All three internal members of the RBI continued to focus on the upside risks to inflation and reiterated that the pause in June was only for the specific policy and future rate actions would depend on evolving macroeconomic data.

"Our fight against inflation is not yet over. We need to undertake forward-looking assessment of the evolving inflation-growth outlook and stand ready to act, if situation so warrants," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote.

The RBI kept its key lending rate steady for a second straight meeting on June 8, but signalled monetary conditions will remain tight for some time as it looks to attain the 4% inflation target.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields also rose on Thursday, as investors focused on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that suggested interest rates could go higher as the central bank grapples with stubbornly high inflation.

Last week, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged but warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 74%. FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.4% at $73.85 per barrel, after easing 3.9% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.7888%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.7909% Friday ** India to sell sovereign bonds worth 310 billion rupees

** RBI to set underwriting fees for 310 billion rupees sovereign bond auction

($1 = 81.9690 Indian rupees)

