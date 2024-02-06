INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may open lower, focus on cenbank policy decision

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to see a marginal dip in opening trade on Wednesday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's last monetary policy decision for the current financial year.

India's benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is expected to hover in the 7.06%-7.10% range, a trader with a primary dealership said, following its previous close of 7.0904%.

"The sole focus area is now the central bank policy decision, and even though any change in rates and stance is not on the cards, guidance for liquidity management would be crucial for the remaining period of this fiscal," the trader said.

The central bank is expected to hold the key interest rate steady on Thursday, according to a Reuters poll, while commentary remains key amid easing inflationary pressures as well as a fiscally prudent federal budget announcement last week.

Another key area to look out for is the banking system liquidity outlook, especially after the central bank's aggressive withdrawal of cash from the system in February.

The RBI's monetary policy committee is likely to continue to cite caution over food inflation and volatility in international energy prices but also draw comfort from core inflation remaining in check, Barclays said.

Bond market sentiment improved after the government said it aims to reduce fiscal deficit and lower its gross borrowing by a wide margin in the next financial year.

The movement in domestic bond yields has been in contrast with U.S. counterparts, with Treasury yields seeing a sharp uptick in the last few days amid a pushback in timing as well as the pace of rate cuts.

Strong U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have pushed up the 10-year U.S. yield to around 4.10%, while the odds of a Fed rate cut in May have declined to around 66% from 88% last week. FEDWATCH

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.3% higher at $78.85 per barrel, after rising 0.8% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.0885%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.3973%

** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 270 billion rupees ($3.25 billion)

** RBI to conduct 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction for 500 billion rupees

($1 = 83.0490 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.