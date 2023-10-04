INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may ease on Treasury dip; RBI policy key

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to ease in opening trades on Thursday following a long-awaited dip in U.S. yields, even as markets wait for the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due later in the week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield IN071833G=CC is likely to be in the 7.19%-7.23% range, after ending at 7.2367% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"Though we may not see any major rally in local bonds, the fear that the key technical upside may be breached before the monetary policy decision is now safely ruled out and some buying may be witnessed today," the trader said.

U.S. yields eased finally as data showed that jobs growth in the country was below economists' expectations in September. Private payrolls increased far less than expected in September and registered growth of 89,000, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday.

The 10-year U.S. yield, witnessing a constant rise, hit an over 16-year high of 4.88% on Wednesday on bets of higher-for-longer interest rates.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment would rise by 153,000. Data for August was revised slightly higher to show 180,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 177,000.

A drop in oil prices was also expected to help sentiment, with the benchmark Brent crude easing by over $5 per barrel and easing towards $85 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday, where the central bank is expected to pause, although the recent uptick in oil prices and sustained economic growth are likely to keep its focus on inflation.

All but one of the 71 economists surveyed by Reuters in late September expect the RBI to keep key repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. The RBI raised rates by 250 basis points last fiscal.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 were 0.3% higher at $86.10 per barrel, after easing 5.6% in previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.7121%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 5.0351%

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

