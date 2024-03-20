INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may dip as Treasury yields cool off on Fed guidance

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to trend down in opening trades on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields inched lower after the Federal Reserve maintained its outlook for three rates cuts this year.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC is likely to trade in a 7.05%-7.09% range, following its previous close of 7.0918% on Tuesday, a trader with a private bank said.

"For now, the worst fears have not come true, and the Fed has maintained its projections for three rates cuts, but the possibility of actually delivering three cuts is still a doubt for many market players, hence we are seeing muted reaction in Treasury and a similar one will be seen locally," the trader said.

U.S. bond yields eased, led by a larger fall in the two-year yield, while the 10-year yield US10YT=RR moved only slightly lower and continued to remain above 4.25%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that even with unexpected strength in recent inflation data his outlook for price pressures is relatively steady, while affirming that solid economic growth will continue.

The Fed left the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range and held onto its outlook for three cuts this year.

Powell said the timing of these reductions still depends on officials becoming more secure that inflation will continue to decline towards the 2% target even as the economy continues to outperform expectations.

He said the numbers have not really changed the overall story, "which is that of inflation moving down gradually, on a somewhat bumpy road".

The odds of a cut in June have risen to 75% from 59% before the Fed decision, while odds for three rate cuts in 2024 have moved higher to 79% from 63%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Capital Economics said below-potential growth will help drive core inflation much closer to the 2% target by year-end, persuading Fed to cut rates by 100 basis points starting June.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.6% higher at $86.50 per barrel, after easing 1.6% in previous session

** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 4.2609%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.5875%

** Two states to raise 240 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) via sale of bonds

($1 = 83.0560 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.