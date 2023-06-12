INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields may dip as inflation eases, Fed meet remains key

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to fall marginally in the early session on Tuesday, after local retail inflation cooled to an over two-year low, moving closer to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC is expected to be in the 6.99%-7.04% range, after closing at 7.0184% in the previous session, a trader with a primary dealership said.

There was some reaction towards the end of the session yesterday, so we may not see any major move, but the initial trading should see yields heading lower, the trader said.

Yields eased towards the end of session on Monday, with benchmark bond ending two basis points lower, as a majority of the market had expected inflation to fall.

Retail inflation eased to 4.25% in May from 4.7% in April, moving closer to the RBI's target of 4% and staying within its 2%-6% range for the third straight month.

However, economists expect inflation to pick up in near term. Last week, the RBI highlighted that it aims to reach 4% inflation, and will do "whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored." This had led to selloff in fixed income assets.

Kotak Mahindra Bank cut its fiscal year inflation estimate to 4.9%, saying that the May print will provide further relief for the RBI and will be taken as a signal that the rate hike cycle is taking effect.

Traders now await U.S. retail inflation data due later in the day, which would provide key guidance for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due on Wednesday.

The odds of a pause by the U.S. central bank currently stand at over 78%. FEDWATCH

Traders also await a fresh supply from state debt sale later in the day, which is larger than expected for the third consecutive week.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 1.1% at $73.98 per barrel, after falling 1.5% previous session

** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR at 3.7471%, two-year yield US2YT=RR at 4.6104%

** Eleven states to raise 225.50 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) via bond sale

($1 = 82.3900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

