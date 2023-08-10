INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields marginally down as RBI policy largely meets estimates

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were marginally lower on Thursday after remaining choppy throughout the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy announcement, in which the decision and the guidance were both largely in line with expectations.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.1663% as of 11:30 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.1745%.

At the time of the announcement, it swung between the day's low of 7.1451% and the day's high of 7.1861%.

"Since the hawkishness was already priced in and the RBI did not go out of the way to pass on an ultra-hawkish message, bonds yields are largely around the same levels," a trader with a state-run bank said.

The RBI held its key lending rate steady on Thursday as widely expected, as inflation concerns resurfaced following higher-than-usual seasonal spikes in food prices in recent weeks.

It also raised its inflation forecast for the current quarter and the financial year and said the monetary policy committee remained resolute in its commitment to aligning inflation to the 4% target and anchoring inflation expectations.

Inflation in Asia's third-largest economy snapped a four-month downward trend in June, climbing to 4.81%. Retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.40% in July, as per Reuters poll.

The RBI, however, asked banks to set aside a larger part of incremental deposits under the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to tighten liquidity in the near term.

Banks are to maintain an incremental CRR of 10% on increase in deposits between May 19 and July 28, with effect from the fortnight starting Aug. 12

The move will reduce liquidity in the system by around 900 billion rupees ($10.87 billion), Deepak Agrawal, CIO-fixed income at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management said.

Market participants now await the RBI commentary at the press conference, which is set to begin in a few minutes.

($1 = 82.8250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.