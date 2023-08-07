INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields little changed; market awaits RBI policy decision

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended steady on Monday, as market participants awaited the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision for further cues.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1981%, after ending at 7.1915% on Friday.

The yield fell to a low of 7.1541% earlier in the session, but rose from those levels on bets that the RBI may strike a hawkish tone in its policy on Thursday.

"Bond yields are likely to be rangebound till the RBI policy with the market focusing on the central bank's commentary and outlook on food prices," said Yogesh Kalinge, vice-president at AK Capital Services.

The RBI will hold its key interest rate at 6.50%, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who now see the first rate cut in the second quarter of 2024.

However, market participants are closely watching the central bank's commentary on inflation.

"If the central bank revises its inflation target for the rest of the year, then that would provide the next key trigger for the market," Kalinge added.

India's retail inflation jumped to 4.81% in June, after easing for four months. Kotak Mahindra Bank expects July inflation at 6.4%, while Deutsche Bank Research sees it at 6.7%.

"CPI inflation may stay around 6% YoY in August as well, post which it is likely to moderate to 4.8% YoY in September, when vegetable prices, particularly those of tomatoes start mean reverting," Deutsche Bank Research said in a note.

Fear of elevated inflation is further expected to lead a rise in government bond yield, with the benchmark seen hitting 7.25% soon, a level last seen four months ago, traders said.

Market participants also await the U.S. inflation data, due on Thursday.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Varun H K)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.