INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields little changed as traders eye fresh local cues

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged on Friday, as the impact of easing U.S. yields was offset by traders awaiting the April-September borrowing plan, as well as the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield IN072632G=CC was at 7.3293% as of 10:20 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.3480% on Thursday.

"The next set of key triggers are the borrowing programme for the first half, followed by the central bank's monetary policy decision, and till then we may see yields in a narrow range," a trader with a private bank said.

The U.S. yields fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it is possible that only one more rate hike may be needed this year to tame inflation.

The two-year yield was at 3.85%, while the 10-year yield was at 3.40%.

U.S. central bankers now see the Fed's policy rate, currently in the 4.75% to 5.00% range, at 5.1% by the end of 2023.

The RBI's policy decision is due on April 6, and most market participants expect the central bank to go for one more 25 basis point (bps) hike before embarking on a prolonged pause. The RBI has raised the repo rate by 250 bps to 6.50% in the current financial year.

Meanwhile, the Indian government's borrowing for April-September is likely to be between 55% and 58% of its gross annual borrowing target of 15.43 trillion rupees ($187.64 billion), government officials had told Reuters earlier this month.

The government is likely to meet central bank officials to discuss a plan on Monday, and the calendar is likely to be published next week.

Market participants expect the government bond yield curve to steepen in the new fiscal year, with longer-end yields rising due to heavy supply and the shorter-end falling amid the global repricing of rate hike bets.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.