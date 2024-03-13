INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields inch up as US peers rise

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields ended marginally higher on Wednesday, tracking the rise in their U.S. counterparts after hotter-than-expected inflation data in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC ended at 7.0405%, following its previous close of 7.0274%.

U.S. yields rose, with the 10-year yield around 4.15%, after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased in February, topping analyst forecasts and indicating price pressures could remain sticky.

Although the CPI rose 0.4% in February, in line with forecasts, the 3.2% year-on-year gain came in just ahead of an expected 3.1% increase. Core inflation also topped estimates.

Following the data, investors further reduced the odds of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates in May -- with some also raising doubts over a move in June -- and await the central bank's policy decision next week for fresh cues on the outlook for rate cuts.

"The recent inflation prints in the U.S. increases the probability of the Fed delivering a more delayed and a stretched out rate cut cycle," ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said.

"While the dot plot that will be revealed in the upcoming FOMC meet should still indicate three cuts in the baseline, the risk of one fewer cut is not insignificant, particularly given only two FOMC members need to lower their forecast to deliver that outcome."

Locally, India's retail inflation for February was at 5.09% in February, slightly ahead of expectations but largely unchanged from January -- a reading that economists said was unlikely to affect India's monetary policy.

Still, government bonds continue to find strong support from constant foreign inflows, largely due to a stable exchange rate, and is expected to persist as the country's debt gets added to global indexes, foreign fund managers said.

These investors have bought bonds of over 835 billion rupees (about $10 billion) on a net basis since the announcement of index inclusion in September. ($1 = 82.8551 Indian rupees)

