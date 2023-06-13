INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields inch lower after inflation slump

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were marginally lower on Tuesday morning after local retail inflation cooled to an over two-year low, moving closer to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of 4%.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.0034% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing lower at 7.0184% in the previous session. The benchmark yield ended two basis points lower on Monday, in anticipation of a lower inflation reading.

Yields were reacting to the fall in inflation, likely holding the benchmark around the 7% mark for the day, a trader with a primary dealership said, adding that focus would soon shift to other key data points like U.S. inflation and the Federal Reserve's next meet.

Retail inflation eased to 4.25% in May from 4.7% in April, moving closer to the RBI's target of 4% and staying within its 2%-6% range for the third straight month.

Last week, the RBI said it would do "whatever is necessary to ensure that long-term inflation expectations remain firmly anchored" as it aims to hit its target.

However, the fall in bond yields were capped by market participants bracing for fresh supply from the state debt sale later in the day, which is larger-than-expected for the third consecutive week.

Indian states aim to raise 225.50 billion rupees($2.74 billion) through debt sale, after raising 614 billion rupees in the last three weeks.

Traders now await U.S. retail inflation data due later in the day, which would provide key guidance for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due on Wednesday. The odds of a pause by the U.S. central bank currently stand at over 78%. FEDWATCH

($1 = 82.4080 Indian rupees)

