INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields inch higher before debt sale

MUMBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields were marginally higher in the early session on Friday as traders braced for fresh supply through weekly debt sale, while the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) inflation concerns hurt sentiment.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC was at 7.0899% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.0871% in the previous session.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.78 billion) through a sale of bonds later in the day, and the auction includes the liquid 14-year bond.

"There is some selling pressure, as all the factors are now working against the bulls, but as the benchmark yield is around the key technical level of 7.08%, there is not a runaway selloff," a trader with a private bank said.

The members of India's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) appeared increasingly divergent in their views on the future course of rate hikes.

However, all three internal members of the RBI in the MPC reiterated that the pause in June was only for specific policy and that future rate actions would depend on evolving macroeconomic data. The RBI kept its key lending rate steady for a second straight meeting on June 8, but signalled monetary conditions will remain tight as it looks to attain the 4% inflation target.

Barclays said the minutes broadly showed convergence on views; some comfort on growth and inflation but still a cautious approach. It expects a window for rate cuts to only open in the next financial year.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields also rose on Thursday, as investors focused on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that suggested interest rates could go higher as the Fed grapples with stubbornly high inflation.

Last week, the Fed kept interest rates unchanged but warned of a half-percentage point hike in 2023. The odds of a rate hike in July stand at around 74%. FEDWATCH

($1 = 82.0300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

