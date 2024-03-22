INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields inch higher as states plan record debt sale next week

By Dharamraj Dhutia

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose slightly in early trades on Friday, as states surprised traders with yet another record debt sale for the holiday-truncated last week of the financial year.

The benchmark 10-year yield IN071833G=CC was at 7.0574% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0477%, a trader with a private bank said.

States aim to raise a record 600.32 billion rupees ($7.2 billion) through bonds on Tuesday, after selling 502 billion rupees and 240 billion rupees through two separate auctions this week.

"This supply was not expected especially after states raised funds via an additional bond auction this week, and that should cap any major rally in bond prices," a trader with a state-run bank said.

Bond supply from states this fiscal year is set to rise to an all-time high of more than 10 trillion rupees. India's fiscal year ends March 31.

Even as traders brace for the hefty supply, U.S. bond yields continue to remain choppy with an upside bias, as recent economic data have raised concerns over the timing of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The Fed this week maintained its outlook for three rate cuts in 2024.

The key risk remains the possibility of a delayed start to the U.S. rate cut cycle if core inflation stays firm, IDFC First Bank said in a note.

U.S. and Indian bond yields fell on Thursday after a surprise rate cut from the Swiss National Bank, the first major central bank to dial back tighter monetary policy conditions.

($1 = 83.3350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.