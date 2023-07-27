INDIA BONDS-Indian bond yields inch higher ahead of debt sale, inflation concerns weigh

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian bond yields ended higher on Thursday with traders shifting their focus to domestic factors, such as the upcoming supply of debt, as well as inflation concerns after the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy decision.

Market participants also await Friday's government debt sale to gauge investor demand. New Delhi will aim to raise 330 billion rupees ($4.03 billion) through the sale of bonds, which includes 140 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield IN072633G=CC ended at 7.1227%, the highest since July 10, after closing at 7.0965% in the previous session.

"Domestic inflation is expected to rise above 6% in July, and local factors like stop losses and supply have led to some rise in yields," said Pawan Somani, head of fixed income at Knight Fintech Research.

Earlier in the day, domestic bond yields were lower, tracking U.S. peers on rising bets that the Fed's 25 basis points rate hike on Wednesday was the last for this cycle.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in remarks after the rate decision, said the U.S. central bank has not ruled out raising rates in consecutive meetings.

While the markets believe that rate hikes from the Fed are done, concerns over domestic inflation will keep yields at elevated levels, a trader at a state-run bank said.

"We expect higher food inflation to push headline inflation to 6.0%-6.5% in July and August from 4.8% in June, before settling in a 5%-6% range over the rest of FY24," Nomura said in a note.

The increase in inflation has prompted Indian investors to push back rate cut expectations by at least a quarter to the middle of 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India's next monetary policy meeting is in August.

"We expect a hawkish hold at this meeting, as the MPC (monetary policy committee) needs to guard against potential second-round effects," Nomura said.

($1 = 81.9325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

